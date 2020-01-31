Duncan and Zymir were invited to Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 5 for the Eagles game against the Seattle Seahawks. At one point, Duncan and Zymir were brought over to the players section and introduced to Goodell, who told them he had been reading up about Focused Athletics. Then, the commissioner announced the stunning news. They were going to be his guests at the Super Bowl. That moment, caught on video and posted on Twitter, is priceless.