Philadelphia’s health commissioner acknowledged Monday that a bill City Council is considering would make it all but impossible to open supervised injection sites anywhere in the city, as neighborhood activists argued they deserve a voice in the matter.
The arguments played out in a City Hall hearing that came two weeks after Safehouse, a nonprofit group formed to open supervised injection sites in Philadelphia, announced and then canceled plans to open the first site in South Philadelphia, after outcry from residents and city and state elected officials.
Dozens of residents holding signs that read “Dead people can’t recover” or “Stand up South Philly and take our streets back" grew rowdy at times, erupting into applause or jeers during testimony before Council’s Committee for Public Health and Human Services.
Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, who also serves on the advisory committee for Safehouse, said the Kenney administration opposes the bill because it would create “insurmountable obstacles” to opening such sites.
“These sites save lives and we want to open these sites as quickly as possible so we don’t lose lives unnecessarily,” Farley said.
The bill, introduced by Councilmember David Oh, would require the approval of 90% of residents and businesses in a one-mile radius of a proposed site, as well as a City Council vote to approve its opening.
Several residents, advocates, and leaders of community groups also testified for and against the bill.
“I’m hearing a lot about process, process, process,” said Bonnie Milas, a doctor who lost both of her sons to overdoses. “We’re going to get bogged down in the process and … in that period of time people are dying.”
Rose Cantalora, a South Philadelphia resident, said she also has lost family members to drug addiction but said a supervised injection site would only be “adding to the problem.”
“We should be allowed to have a say and ask pertinent questions about the operation of a facility,” Cantalora said.
Council passed a resolution last week, also sponsored by Oh, condemning the city and Safehouse for the stealthy rollout of its now-canceled plans, which caught neighbors and officials by surprise; it also urging a freeze on planning for future sites.
While several Council members have spoken out against supervised injection sites, the committee considering Oh’s bill Monday includes Councilmembers Helen Gym and Kendra Brooks, who voted against the resolution last week and have said they support supervised injection sites. Both also spoke up in favor of the sites during Monday’s hearing.
Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez said she thinks Oh’s bill is moving too quickly and expressed doubts about its requirements. But she accused Farley of hypocrisy for asking Council to slow down and have a better process for considering its bill.
“You’re telling us ‘Hold up, we want a process’ when you didn’t give us a process" for opening the first site in South Philadelphia, she said, as dozens of residents shouted and applauded.
Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged Council members’ opposition to the sites during his budget address last week, but vowed to continue his support.
The hearing is likely to continue into Monday afternoon, and about three dozen residents are expected to testify. It will likely end with a committee vote on whether to advance the bill to the full Council for final passage.
