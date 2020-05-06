The last time the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in a Pennsylvania-based birth control case, it delivered a victory to a Lancaster County cabinet maker alongside crafting chain Hobby Lobby in 2014 that cemented their right to refuse to pay for their employees’ contraception, citing their religious beliefs.
The issue returns to the court on Wednesday with a case that could carve out even more exemptions. But a lot has changed in the intervening years.
The White House, under a different administration, has switched sides in the fight. The court’s conservative majority has become more firmly entrenched. And the global coronavirus pandemic has disrupted centuries of high court tradition, forcing a first: oral arguments by phone that will be livestreamed over the internet.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who initiated the case to be heard Wednesday, acknowledged the unusual circumstances while speaking to reporters last week. He said his team has been practicing remotely to work out potential kinks of delivering their argument by phone.
“While the circumstances for the hearing are unusual,” he said, “our argument really remains the same. Reproductive rights are on the line here … so is the rule of law.”
Specifically, the question presented to the court centers on whether even more employers with religious and moral objections should be allowed to deny insurance coverage for birth control.
In 2017, newly installed President Donald Trump moved to expand the exemptions to a provision of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that requires employers to provide no-cost contraception to female workers. Under his proposed regulations, all but the largest, publicly traded corporations would now be allowed to opt out.
A federal judge in Philadelphia blocked the new rules the day they were set to go into effect, prompted by the legal challenge from Shapiro and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
That decision was held up on appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, setting up this week’s Supreme Court showdown and granting the White House the venue they hoped for from the start.
The high court’s conservative leaning, buoyed by the appointments of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, could provide a more favorable audience than the circuit court based in Philadelphia, a solidly blue part of the country.
But, more importantly, the case offers the Supreme Court justices the chance to write the final chapter on this small but hotly contested provision of the Affordable Care Act, a matter they have taken up twice before.
The court’s 2014 ruling in the Hobby Lobby case expanded exemptions to the ACA’s contraception mandate to include businesses owned by a small group of owners who object to the use of contraception on moral grounds.
The Obama administration countered with compromise regulations that required those companies to still provide health care plans with no-cost contraception to their employees, but shifted the burden of paying for the birth control from the employers to their insurers.
That prompted another suit out of Pennsylvania in 2015 led by religious nonprofits under the auspices of Diocese of Pittsburgh that argued the new rules might let them off the hook financially but still required them to tacitly support the use of medicines that violated their beliefs.
But the Supreme Court deadlocked in a 4-4 split and punted that case back to the lower courts without issuing a definitive ruling.
This time, White House lawyers are hopeful for a decision with more resounding impact. They argue that the new regulations amount to a reasonable exercise of their rule-making authority to protect religious freedom.
They are joined in their fight by the Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Roman Catholic nuns who have intervened in the case and argue that the status quo makes them complicit in medical treatments that violate tenets of their faith. They’ve likened their stance to that of a school rejecting soda machines on campus.
“The school simply doesn’t want to be responsible for providing something it believes is bad for its students,” one of the order’s members, Constance Veit, wrote in a 2016 New York Times op-ed. “It’s the same with us.”
But Pennsylvania and New Jersey say the rule changes could saddle their states with picking up the birth control tab for as many as 127,000 women who would potentially lose coverage, not to mention the cost of thousands of unplanned pregnancies that could result.
What’s more, the states argue, the Trump administration did not follow a legally required process giving interested parties a chance to comment before implementing the rule change. They are joined by more than 20 other states that have filed supportive briefs with the court.
“We obviously find ourselves in unprecedented times facing unprecedented challenges,” Shapiro said. “But if anything, this pandemic has made one thing clear: people need more access to health care, not less.”
The justices are scheduled to hear arguments starting at 10 a.m.