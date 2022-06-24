The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday issued a decision overruling abortion protections that have been in place since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts voted in the majority, which held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion...the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

» READ MORE: Live coverage: Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, imperiling abortion access nationwide

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling comes after a copy of the decision was leaked in May, first obtained by Politico. It also is at odds with the majority of Americans’ views on abortion: 61% of American adults believe abortion should be legal all or most of the time, according to recent Pew polling.

In Pennsylvania, 53% of voters agree that abortion should be legal under certain circumstances.