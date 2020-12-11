Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas said they would have allowed the state leave to file the case, in keeping with their previous stance that the court does not have the authority to deny hearing legal disputes between states. But they both noted they would not have granted the relief sought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who called for the justices to disenfranchise millions of voters by throwing out the results in the contested battlegrounds and appointing their state legislatures to choose the victor instead.