The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Texas’ longshot legal bid to void the vote in Pennsylvania and three other battleground states on Friday, effectively ending the president’s chances to overturn the outcome of the election in court.
In a brief unsigned order, the justices said Texas lacked standing to challenge “the manner in which another state conducts its election.” Their decision cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to be declared the victor of the Electoral College vote on Monday.
The ruling, along with its terse rejection of another challenge to Pennsylvania’s results earlier in the week, also served as an unmistakable repudiation of the confidence with which the president and his party had boldly asserted that the justices Trump had installed on the court would ultimately choose loyalty to him over their sworn oaths to uphold the law.
Having previously declared the case “the big one,” he appeared to be lobbying the court via Twitter earlier in the day.
“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again,” he wrote.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who had earlier called the case a “seditious abuse of the electoral process,” said the justices had clearly seen through the legally questionable, partisan arguments behind the case.
The court’s “swift denial should make anyone contemplating further attacks on our election think twice,” he said in a statement. “While these stunts are legally insignificant, their cost to our country — in misleading the public about a free and fair election and in tearing at our Constitution — is high and we will not tolerate them from our sister states or anyone else.
By deciding Texas had no standing to sue Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan over how their elections were administered, the justices did not engage with the substance of arguments laid out by Texas’ filings, which were riddled with factual inaccuracies and conspiracy theories. But many of the its claims had been previously rejected by judges in dozens of unsuccessful court challenges that Trump and his GOP allies brought in the past month.
Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas said they would have allowed the state leave to file the case, in keeping with their previous stance that the court does not have the authority to deny hearing legal disputes between states. But they both noted they would not have granted the relief sought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who called for the justices to disenfranchise millions of voters by throwing out the results in the contested battlegrounds and appointing their state legislatures to choose the victor instead.
In a brief filed Tuesday with the court,Paxton had argued that judges and elected officials in each of the battleground states usurped the will of their legislatures by implementing policies and court decisions that made it easier for people to vote amid the pandemic.
He baselessly argued that those “drastic and fraud-inducing” measures made it impossible for the nation to know who truly won Pennsylvania and the other targeted states.
Though his claims ultimately found no traction with the justices, they became a litmus test in the Republican Party as more than 18 attorneys general and nearly two-thirds of the House Republican caucus, urged the court to hear the case.
Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by roughly 81,000 votes. His delegates is expected to award him the state’s 20 Electoral College votes when they convene in Harrisburg on Monday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Read the order: