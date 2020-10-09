A Philadelphia judge ruled Friday that President Donald Trump’s campaign does not have the right for poll watchers to observe activities inside the city’s new satellite election offices.
The campaign sued the city last week, arguing its representatives should be permitted inside the offices, where voters can request, complete, and submit mail ballots. Common Pleas Judge Gary S. Glazer issued a ruling Friday denying the petition.
“The satellite offices where these activities, and only these activities, occur are true ‘offices of the Board of Elections’ and are not polling places, nor public sessions of the Board of Elections, at which watchers have a right to be present under the election code,” Glazer wrote in his 14-page opinion.
The lawsuit had echoed false claims Trump himself made during last month’s presidential debate, when he said “bad things happen in Philadelphia." Trump has baselessly attacked mail voting as susceptible to widespread fraud and cast doubt on the integrity of the election. His campaign argued it had a right to observe the Philadelphia offices because they were marketed as early voting locations.
A lawyer for the city argued during a hearing this week that the offices are not official voting locations like polling places, and noted that campaigns have a right to observe the counting of mail ballots after they are opened, beginning on Election Day.
Lisa Deeley, chairwoman of the City Commissioners, who run elections, said she was pleased that the ruling affirmed the city’s position.
“On Election Day, November 3, we will welcome authorized poll watchers to perform their statutory duties,” she said. “In the meantime, we are continuing to work to ensure that all voters will be able to vote safely and securely.”
A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Linda Kerns, a Philadelphia lawyer who filed the petition and represented the campaign during this week’s hearing, quickly hung up when reached by phone Friday afternoon.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, celebrated Friday’s ruling.
“Today’s ruling makes clear, yet again, that the President’s wild claims don’t hold up in the court of law,” he said. “Voters can have confidence their voice will be heard in this election.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.