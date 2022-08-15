Susanne R. Whitehead, 69, of Jenkintown, recent director of donor relations for the nonprofit PennFuture and, previously, the Kimmel Center, and world traveler known to family and friends for her compassion, died Friday, July 1, at her home from injuries and smoke inhalation resulting from a fire.

Ms. Whitehead had only recently left her job at PennFuture to pursue a dream of receiving her law degree.

Born in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of the late U.S. Navy Commander Richard T. Whitehead and Camille Juliana Whitehead. As the daughter of a naval officer, she moved multiple times during childhood, fondly remembering her time at Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated high school in 1970 from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, a Catholic preparatory school in Bethesda, Md.

Ms. Whitehead attended the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, as well as King’s College, University of London. Ultimately, she received her bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental studies, with a minor in history, from the University of Pennsylvania in 1977. Her original intent was to be a doctor.

But her sister, Julianne Whitehead Morris, recalled Ms. Whitehead was so genuinely warm that on a train the two of them were riding shortly after her college graduation, she met someone that led to a job at the Mike Douglas Show in Philadelphia. She later moved to California when the show moved to Hollywood.

“She was such a nice person, no matter what the circumstance,” Whitehead Morris said. “She was always very positive. She really was one of the most genuine people you’d ever meet in your life.”

Ms. Whitehead later returned to Philadelphia to work at KYW Newsradio as head of advertising and promotions. While at the radio station, she won an award for team coverage of the accident at Three Mile Island in 1979.

Ms. Whitehead was a gifted photographer, using her parents’ gift of a Leica camera to photograph dance and ballet. Her photos were published in Dance Magazine and elsewhere. In London, she photographed performances by Mikhail Baryshnikov and Rudolf Nureyev. In Paris, she had dinner with Nureyev, and also traveled to Russia for the Kirov and Bolshoi ballets.

She worked as director of donor relations for the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, and, in keeping with her love for the environment, formed a green committee at Kimmel.

She started at PennFuture, an environmental advocacy group, in 2012.

“It’s not enough to say that Susanne was the heart and soul of PennFuture, even though she was,” said Travis DiNicola, that organization’s director of development. “She served as the gatekeeper of all important birthdays and milestones for staff, and always encouraged her colleagues to send nice notes in commemoration. She put people first in every conversation, an expert people person who was perfect at cultivating and maintaining relationships.”

Most recently, Ms. Whitehead worked as publicist for a book by her brother-in-law, Robert M. Morris, entitled Robert Morris: Inside the Revolution, about a largely forgotten founding father in Philadelphia. Ms. Whitehead’s brother-in-law is a Morris descendant.

“Her personality brought good things out of people,” Morris said. “She was really a remarkably genuine person, which set her apart.”

Ms. Whitehead also painted, and played both the ukulele and guitar. She continued to travel abroad throughout her life, but also enjoyed visiting the Jersey Shore with family.

A devout Roman Catholic, she met Pope Paul VI in a private visit at the Vatican, and instructed children in religious studies at Immaculate Conception Church BVM in Jenkintown for 15 years.

She served on the Board of Cheltenham Chamber of Citizens, and worked to preserve the historic Jenkintown-Wyncote Train Station. She volunteered for Wreaths Across America.

In addition to her sister and brother-in-law, she is survived by a goddaughter, Gabrielle Kilkenny.

A visitation and Mass were held July 15.

Donations can be sent in memory of Susanne R. Whitehead to provide scholarships and financial support for the religious education program at Immaculate Conception Church, 606 West Ave., Jenkintown, Pa. 19046.