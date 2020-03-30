Police traded gunfire with an armed man before a two-hour standoff in Holmesburg ended 1 a.m. Monday with SWAT officers finding the suspect critically wounded inside an apartment.
Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said investigators were trying to determine if the man was struck by police gunfire or had been wounded before the standoff began.
Officers were originally called to the apartment on the 4000 block of Kendrick Street about 10:55 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire and a man shot, Kinebrew said.
When the man inside did not respond to officers requests to come, police declared a barricade situation and called in a SWAT team.
The man fired 40 to 50 shots at police, striking a patrol car multiple times, and threw a shotgun out the window, Kinebrew said.
At least three SWAT officers fired back, Kinebrew said. SWAT officers who entered the apartment found the man shot in each arm and in the chest.
The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Kinebrew said police were expected to provide an update later Monday.
SWAT Cpl. James O’Connor IV was shot and killed March 13 while trying to arrest a murder suspect on warrant. The suspect has now been charged with the officer’s murder.