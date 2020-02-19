But social media churns too quickly to do the full tale justice. Melquiades first came to the United States from Puebla, Mexico, in 1996, first to Trenton, then Philadelphia. He was hired at Victor Cafe in 2003 and remains its head chef. Like his elder daughter, he splits his time — all mornings and three full days at the taqueria, plus four at Victor, eight blocks away. His skill with Italian cuisine has influenced the taqueria’s menu; risotto replaces Mexican rice in the popular spicy salmon burrito, and there’s tiramisu for dessert. “We’re trying to make something different,” he says.