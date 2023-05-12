The mother whose loss inspired Taylor Swift’s ‘Ronan’ sought care at CHOP. Now she’s Taylor’s guest at Friday’s Philly show.

Taylor Swift gifted tickets to Friday’s show at Lincoln Financial Field to a mother and friend whose inspired one of the most heartfelt songs in her catalog.

In “Ronan”, , Swift channels the emotions of a grieving mother who just lost her young son.

I can still feel you hold my hand, little man/And even the moment I knew/You fought it hard like an army guy/Remember I leaned in and whispered to you?/Com on, baby, with me/We’re gonna fly away from here/You were my best four years.

The song captures the real-life experience of Maya Thompson, an Arizona mother who lost her son Ronan on May 9, 2011, three days before his 4th birthday. He died after being diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma in 2010, a deadly form of childhood cancer.

As an ode to Ronan, who would have turned 16 years old on Friday, Swift sent Thompson tickets to the first performance of her three-night residency at Lincoln Financial Field as part of her Eras Tour.

Thompson, who will be attending the concert with her 10-year-old daughter Poppy, said she will sing and dance through the flurry of emotions typically felt on Ronan’s birthday.

“Ronan loved music, so spending the evening at (Swift’s) concert sounds like the most beautiful way to wrap myself in his love,” Thompson told the Inquirer via email. “The unpredictable nature of my grief means I can’t anticipate the exact emotions that will surface on specific days, but I know my heart will be filled with a bittersweet blend of sadness and love.”

“Shake it Off” artist saw Thompson’s blog about her son, Rockstar Ronan, in 2011, and reached out. In 2012, The singer recorded and performed “Ronan” for the Stand Up to Cancer telethon. She placed the standalone single on the re-recording of her album Red in 2021.

Since meeting Swift at the Speak Now World Tour in 2011, Thompson said she and her family have been invited to every one of her concert tours. The multi-Grammy Award winner even had a hand in naming Thompson’s daughter Poppy.

Thompson said Swift’s support over the years has helped shed light on the impact of childhood cancer and encouraged her to continue spreading awareness through her own initiative.

“Taylor’s love and unwavering support have provided a crucial platform for childhood cancer,” she said. “I’ve never understood why we aren’t fighting with everything we have to save these children who deserve a future and a chance to grow up.”

Thompson, who flew from Scottsdale to attend Friday’s performance, said her ties to Philly were rooted in her family’s experience at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She traveled to the facility for a consultation at the beginning of his diagnosis and toward the end of Ronan’s treatment.

On both occasions, she met with Dr. Yael Mossé, who specializes in neuroblastoma. And after learning the cancer had spread throughout Ronan’s body, Thompson took him to see Mossé a second time.

“Her compassion and bravery moved me deeply,” Thompson said. “I made a personal vow to support her research, and since 2012, we have been diligently funding her endeavors. ”

In support of Mossé and to mark Ronan’s birthday, Thompson will donate to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia through her initiative The Ronan Thompson Foundation, a volunteer-run organization dedicated to funding childhood cancer research and treatment.

The contributions will also support the Ronan Thompson Nurse Navigator Fund at the hospital’s cancer center.

“This gift from the Ronan Thompson Foundation, will make an incredible impact in the lives of the patients and families we care for,” CHOP pediatric oncologist Naomi Balamuth said. “The funding will give our team, a group of experienced nurses, the resources to provide extraordinary care and emotional support to families. We thank Maya for honoring her son’s life through this gift and her continued support to fuel pediatric cancer research and care at CHOP.”

Thompson took to Twitter to encourage fellow Swifties donate through a day of giving, and to embrace their “wild and free spirit” to commemorate her son’s birthday, which she affectionately named “Ronan’s Day of Love.”

“Let us be compassionate, spicy, brave, sparkly, adventurous, and thankful for all that we have,” she wrote.

Thompson said she hasn’t had much time to prepare for Friday’s concert, but she managed to grab a purple dress, Ronan’s favorite color. Fans in Philly plan to make and donations and hand out “Ronan” bracelets throughout the night and are hoping Swift performs the namesake song.

“Taylor’s fandom is undeniably the sweetest, and the incredible “Swiftie” community has embraced Ronan as one of their own,” Thompson said. “It warms my heart to see how they’ve taken it upon themselves to honor Ronan at Taylor’s concerts.”