Taylor Swift and a galaxy of stars cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: Could be love. Could be just “hanging out.”

Or maybe the whole thing is just an epic troll dreamed up by some fiendishly brilliant marketing executives to start a thermonuclear reaction of hype — um, sorry, cross-promotional opportunities.

We can’t look away.

On Sunday night, Swift cheered on Travis Kelce from a box at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey as the Chiefs took on the New York Jets, joined by a bunch of bold-face celebrities: BFF and “Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively; Blake’s hubby Ryan Reynolds, a former People magazine “sexiest man alive” and star of Deadpool; Hugh Jackman; the singer Sabrina Carpenter, a Bucks County native who opened for Swift on the South American leg of her Eras tour. Swift’s brother Austin was also in the box.

And a bunch of other stars too numerous to mention.

Rumors of the Travis-Taylor romance have consumed many bytes, pixels and a lot of head space for the better part of the month. It’s fun and it’s spawned conspiracy theories, this being America in 2023.

Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom, was on her way to MetLife from the Linc, where she watched her elder son, Eagles center Jason, in action against Washington — alongside “Jake from State Farm” (actor Kevin Miles). Backstory: Miles plays a hilarious State Farm insurance agent in a series of commercials with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid.

Donna posted a photo of herself in a Travis Kelce’s No. 87 Chiefs Jersey outside the Linc with the rubric “On to the next one.”

Swift was on break from her world tour, set to resume Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. NBC aired an ad for the tour on Sunday Night Football about 20 minutes before kickoff.

