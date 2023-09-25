Eagles fans crafted this Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce conspiracy theory to cope with dating rumors

How are Eagles fans handling the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift “dating rumors?”

By coming up with a conspiracy theory.

Denial is the first stage of grief, after all.

Swift spent Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on Travis as he helped the Kansas City Chiefs to 31-point victory over the Chicago Bears. (Yes, that is 13 — Swift’s lucky number — backward. Good eye.)

Videos and photos circulating on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Swift decked in out in Chiefs red as she celebrated Kelce’s touchdown, laughed with his mom Donna, and later, left the stadium with Travis in his convertible, fueling speculation that the pair are dating after Travis attempted to gift Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true,” Eagles Center and Travis’ older brother Jason Kelce said on WIP radio last week before mumbling that he was “just joking.”

Swift, who grew up in Reading, claimed her spot in the Birds fandom at the Philadelphia stop of the Eras Tour when she confirmed that a lyric in her song “gold rush” does, in fact, reference an Eagles NFL T-shirt “hanging from the door.”

“She proceeded to leave it there and put on a Chiefs jersey,” tweeted one Swiftie.

But all hope isn’t lost: Some Eagles fans believe Swift is dating Travis because of her commitment to the Birds. She’ll dump him to get back at the Chiefs for beating the Eagles in the Super Bowl earlier this year, they say.

Or, maybe, Swift is cozying up to Travis to keep him off his A-game, preventing the Chiefs from so much as thinking about a Super Bowl LVIII berth.

Or, and perhaps the most far-fetched of all: Taylor is playing the longest long game of all times in hopes of convincing Travis to join his brother Jason on the Eagles.

“Our girl Taylor has officially started her undercover mission,” tweeted @PHLEaglesNation, one of the largest Eagles fan accounts on X.

Sabotage or no sabotage, we hope she pulls up to a future game in a Donna Kelce original.