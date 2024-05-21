Philly will host TED Talks with national speakers ahead of 250th anniversary celebration in 2026

TED, the nonprofit known for its inspirational talks, is coming to Philadelphia with a series of programs to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, city and state officials announced Tuesday at the Franklin Institute.

“TED Democracy” is the result of a partnership between the nonprofit and Visit Philadelphia, the tourism marketing agency for the Philadelphia region. The series will begin this year with three fireside chats. A speaker series will take place in 2025, and the program will culminate in a flagship all-day event in 2026.

“Because Philadelphia is the birthplace of America’s modern-day democracy, we really did feel that we, out of every city and state here in the U.S., have a very special place in the role of this celebration,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.

While speakers for many of the programs have yet to be announced, the series will include talent from around the country and the world, she said.

The first fireside chat will feature comedian, writer, and cultural critic Baratunde Thurston on July 9 at the Barnes Foundation.

Gov. Josh Shapiro will also headline one of the chats in 2024, although a date has not been announced. A chat is scheduled for September highlighting “the importance of democratic participation” leading up to the presidential election, and another is scheduled for November after the presidential election, said TED CEO Jay Herratti.

“We hope that these talks will really start looking at recognizing history, understanding what the future of democracy will look like here and beyond, what democracy has allowed us to do as a country,” Val said. “Creativity, innovation, all comes from the fact that we have a democratic society.”

The chats and speaker series will be free to attend in person and live-streamed online.

“This gives us a chance to celebrate Philadelphia … to celebrate this inclusive and tolerant place that we have strived to build,” said Shapiro in front of the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial.

Philadelphia is expected to see a significant influx of tourists in 2026, when the city will host FIFA World Cup games, the MLB All-Star Game, and the NCAA men’s basketball games, as well as events to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.

“We’re going to have fans from all over the world coming here to Philadelphia to pack our bars and eat at our world-class restaurants, and stay at our many amazing hotels,” Shapiro said.

The governor noted the important role of the tourism industry in the state’s economy. His proposed budget includes an additional $18 million toward tourism and business marketing, and this week he announced a new state tourism brand that highlights Pennsylvania as “The Great American Getaway.”

Planning for 2026 in Philadelphia has been underway for years but was delayed due to the pandemic, Val said. The “2026 coalition” is a group of about 16 organizations that meet bimonthly to coordinate efforts, she said.

The TED series will culminate in a full-day event in February 2026 that will be an opportunity to explore what democracy “means to a modern-day society,” Val said.

“The event will help celebrate democracy, confirm Philadelphia as a foundation for the original thought leadership and acceptance of different opinions, celebrating innovative ideas, but also hopefully inspiring people to get involved, and to understand that the only way democracy works is if we all participate,” she said.