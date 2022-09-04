A 19-year-old male was killed at a Philadelphia gas station Sunday afternoon, shot eight times, police said. Would-be patrons were turned away as police processed a scene of blood and broken glass.

The homicide came 14 hours after a woman was shot 10 times in Southwest Philadelphia, and during a holiday weekend that began violently with 10 people shot, three fatally, in less than seven hours Saturday morning.

The teen was shot throughout the left side of his body in the parking lot of the Global gas station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was rushed by officers to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m., police said.

At the shooting scene, police placed evidence markers around gun shell casings found by a white Nissan sedan, its left rear passenger window shot out.

The day’s first reported homicide was a 35-year-old man shot twice in the stomach on the 800 block of East Willard Street in Kensington at 3:56 a.m. Police said he was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m. at Temple University Hospital and a gun was found at the shooting scene.

Two hours earlier, a 17-year-old male was shot in the chest and torso at 28th and Moore Streets in South Philadelphia. He was reported in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.

It was just before midnight Saturday when a 38-year-old woman was shot once in the left thigh, four times in the right thigh, once in each calf, twice in the left arm and once in the genital area on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue in the city’s Kingsessing section, police said.

She was reported in stable condition Sunday at Penn Presbyterian, police said.

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

Staff photographer Yong Kim contributed to this article.