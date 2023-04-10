17-year-old in critical condition after West Oak Lane shooting

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in West Oak Lane neighborhood on Sunday evening.

The shooting took place roughly at 6:30 p.m. on the 6700 block of Ogontz Ave., police said.

The teen was shot twice in the back and once in the stomach. Medics transported him to Einstein Medical Center where he is treated in critical conditions.

Police recovered the gun and placed a suspect in custody.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: ‘We’re tired of living in a war zone’: Philly youth march against gun violence

At least 41 children and teens younger than 18 have been shot in Philadelphia this year through Apr. 7, according to data from the City Controller’s office. Of those, 90% of the victims were Black. Five did not survive.

If this shooting will result in a court case it will be in the minority. The Controller’s office noted that there were no associated court cases in 80% of the shootings involving the youngest victims in the city.