Two 17-year-old boys were shot Monday in the Pelham section of West Mount Airy, one of whom was in critical condition, Philadelphia Police said.
Shots were fired just after 5:30 p.m. in the unit block of West Sharpnack Street, just off Germantown Avenue, police said. One youth was shot in the head and left shoulder, and was listed in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center. The other was shot in the lower left side of his back, and was in stable condition at Einstein.
Police said two men shot the boys and were last seen running west on Sharpnack. No arrests were made, but police found a weapon at the scene. No other details were immediately available.