Prosecutors concluded their federal fraud case against ousted Temple University business school dean Moshe Porat on Monday without testimony from the woman whose name has been central to much of the trial so far.

Marjorie O’Neill, a former administrator at the Fox School of Business, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year, telling a court that she, under Porat’s orders, had falsified data the school was sending to publications like U.S. News and World Report for years so it could fraudulently achieve a No. 1 national ranking for its online MBA program. Her plea deal required her to testify against Porat, if needed, at his ongoing trial.

And though witnesses throughout seven days of testimony have identified O’Neill as the person on the Fox staff with perhaps the best knowledge of what data Temple was submitting and how it had been manipulated, prosecutors offered no explanation on Monday as to why they had chosen not to call her to the witness stand.

Porat’s lawyers immediately pounced.

Defense attorney Mark A. Schwartz pushed U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert to dismiss the case, arguing, among other things, that without O’Neill’s testimony, the government had failed to prove Porat’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We’re missing Mrs. O’Neill,” Schwartz said. “I’d have no argument … if she [had] testified that she acted on a direct order from Dr. Porat. But for whatever reason, the government chose not to call her.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dubnoff maintained that even without O’Neill’s testimony, prosecutors had offered plenty of evidence of Porat’s direct oversight of her work involving the rankings submissions.

“There has been testimony that the defendant acted like a dictator,” he said. “And there was nothing in regard to the rankings he did not control.”

Pappert did not immediately rule on the defense request to dismiss the case and allowed the trial to proceed. He told the jury earlier in the day that testimony in the case could conclude as early as Monday afternoon.

Porat’s lawyers spent the rest of the morning calling a series of character witnesses — including friends, colleagues and former Fox students — to testify about the former dean’s character. All said they were shocked to learn of the allegations against him.

“I know the essence of this man, and I know how deeply he feels about his reputation and how he’s perceived,” said Jane Goldblum, a Philadelphia immigration lawyer and friend of Porat’s. “I don’t think he’d ever do anything that would ever jeopardize that.”

Goldblum recalled a similar scandal involving rankings data at Tulane University in 2013 and discussing the matter with Porat.

“There’s no way he wouldn’t have told his people that our numbers need to be verified,” she said. “He loved that school and would never do anything to tarnish its reputation.”

Earlier in the day, prosecutors closed their case with testimony from a Fox online MBA student and one of the named plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit filed against Temple once the school’s rankings data was exposed.

Ara Sardabegians, who graduated from the program in 2017 and now works as the manager of capital investments for the U.S. Postal Service, said he chose Temple for his MBA because of its No. 1 ranking.

Had he known that was based on fraud, he told jurors, he would have saved himself the extra tuition money it charged and gone to a less expensive school.

“I could have just gone to any university,” he said. “If you can’t tell, I’m still a little bitter and hurt by the situation. … I still kind of feel like today that I’ve been bamboozled.”

Porat was ousted from his post in 2018 after the rankings scandal came to light. He is currently suing Temple in a separate case for defamation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.