The shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday was among 27 fatal shooting incidents at U.S. schools or on school grounds since 2018, resulting in the deaths of 74 people, including 59 children, according to data from Education Week.

This includes three people killed at Pennsylvania schools — a 32-year-old man outside of Lincoln High School in Philadelphia in 2018, a 48-year-old man at Jeannette City School District in Jeannette in 2019, and a 15-year-old student at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh in January. Ten-year-old Micah Tenant was shot and killed at Pleasantville High School in New Jersey in 2019.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. It was the deadliest school shooting since 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

In 2022 alone, there have been 27 school shootings this year, Education Week reported. There were 34 shootings in 2021.

The Uvalde massacre was the 12th mass shooting since 1989 to kill at least four people at a K-12 school in the country, according to data from nonprofit, the Violence Project.

One — in October 2006 — was in Nickel Mines, Pa. Five students were killed in West Nickel Mines School, a one-room Amish schoolhouse.