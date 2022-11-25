The idea of making a sandwich out of Thanksgiving leftovers should be appealing this weekend. You, or someone close to you, spent the previous day cooking a huge meal and you want to use up the last bits of deliciousness. Here’s a recipe from our archive to make the most of your leftover bird.

Note: This recipe was published Nov. 22, 2016

Left Over” Smoked Turkey Leg Banh Mi

Makes 4 sandwiches

4 baguettes

Smoked turkey leg pate (see recipe below)

6 tablespoons mayo

½ teaspoon maggi seasoning

Pickled Cranberries (see recipe)

Crispy Turkey Skin (see recipe)

Carrots and cucumber, sliced into matchsticks

Jalapeno and cilantro, for garnish

For the Smoked Turkey Leg Pate:

1 cup smoked turkey leg, diced

½ cup walnuts, chopped

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons cognac

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon mirin

4 tablespoons mayo

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Pickled Cranberries:

2 cups sugar

2 cups rice vinegar

1 teaspoon peppercorns

¼ teaspoon juniper berry

¼ teaspoon clove

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound cranberries

For the Crispy Turkey Skin:

Skin from turkey

Salt and pepper

1. To make the pate: In a food processor, process turkey and walnuts until finely chopped. Add butter, cognac, fish sauce, and mirin until a smooth paste is formed. Add mayo until desired consistency; add salt and pepper to taste.

2. To make the pickled cranberries: Place sugar, vinegar, spices, and salt in a pot and bring to a rolling boil. Add washed cranberries and cook for 6 minutes, until skins are cracked and the liquid is turning red. Remove from heat and let cool.

3. To make the crispy turkey skin: Place turkey skins on sheet tray, season with salt and pepper, and place in a 500-degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until crispy. If a fryer is available, heat oil to 350 degrees and fry until crispy and brown, about 1 minute; season with salt and pepper.

4. To assemble, slice open baguette. Spread one side with mayo. Season mayo with a couple of drops of maggi seasoning. Place baguette in 450-degree toaster oven for about a minute, or until roll is crusty and hot but won’t cut the roof of your mouth. Pull baguette out, spread a generous amount of pate on the other side of the roll, and then fill with pickled cranberry, the herbs, and the veggies.

— From Chad Rosenthal