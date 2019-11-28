The big balloons that typically soar above the Parkway and wow the crowds along Philadelphia’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade route will be grounded.
Mike Monsell, vice president of marketing for 6ABC, reported early Thursday morning that high winds meant none of the parade’s 15 giant balloons were expected to be part of the festivities. The region is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m., with gusts that could reach up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just before 8 a.m., the winds were clocked at 31 mph.
Parade organizers said flying the big balloons in windy conditions could be a safety risk.
But there is still plenty of entertainment planned, including 23 bands, 16 floats and 30 performances. And if the winds suddenly die down, the balloons might still make an appearance, Monsell said.
Giant inflatables are still in the lineup in New York, where the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is about to get started, but are expected to be flown at a lower height.
The 100th 6ABC Dunkin’ Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
We’ll be attending, so stay tuned here for more updates on the highly anticipated annual holiday celebration.