Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is expected to provide an update this afternoon on the fatal police shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio, the Police Department said.

The department did not specify what Outlaw will say at the news conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Police Headquarters.

The update will come a week after Siderio was fatally shot by officers near 18th and Barbara Streets in South Philadelphia. Police have said four plainclothes officers were in an unmarked car around 7:20 p.m. on March 1, staking out the area after seeing a social media post suggesting a teen there had been carrying a gun.

The officers were Edsaul Mendoza, Kwaku Sarpong, Robert Cucinelli and Alexander Camacho, according to police records obtained by The Inquirer.

Police have said that as the officers drove toward TJ and a 17-year-old, who were on bicycles, the officers turned on their flashing lights, then heard gunfire. A rear window shattered, police said, and Camacho was injured in both eyes by shards of glass.

Mendoza and Sarpong then got out of the car, took chase and fired shots at TJ, who was fatally struck in the upper back by a bullet that exited through his chest, police said.

The mother of the 17-year-old — who was not charged — said her son’s account conflicted with how police described the event. She said her son told her the officers did not turn on their flashing lights or identify themselves as police officers before shots were fired.

In addition, police sources told The Inquirer last week that investigators were examining whether TJ had tossed his gun before the officers’ last two shots, one of which was fatal.

Police said they recovered a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, which they said TJ had been carrying. It was equipped with a laser and loaded with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine, police said.

Police Department policy says officers are not justified in using deadly force solely if a suspect resists arrest or attempts to escape. Other factors are supposed to be taken into consideration, such as whether a suspect was armed, or posed an immediate threat to an officer. Officers should not shoot at a fleeing suspect “who presents no immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury,” the policy states.

The District Attorney’s Office is also probing the shooting for potential criminal charges.