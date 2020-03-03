Two juveniles who injured another while doing the TikTok “Skullbreaker Challenge” have been charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
The victim suffered a seizure, a head injury, and a concussion, the office said.
Colby Gallagher, spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, declined to release the genders or ages of the defendants or the victim. The charges are third-degree offenses. The two minors were not detained, she said.
TikTok is an online social-media platform for posting short videos. In the “Skullbreaker Challenge,” an unsuspecting victim is told to stand between the two pranksters and to jump high. When the person is in the air, the pranksters kick their feet out behind the jumper’s legs, causing the victim to fall on his or her back.
Children have reportedly been injured in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, Alabama, and Arizona from the challenge, the Miami Herald reported last month. WPXI News in Pittsburgh reported that a sixth-grade girl at a middle school there “went numb” and was hospitalized after becoming a victim of the challenge.
Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said in a statement Tuesday: “Please talk to your children about the potential consequences when you participate in a ‘challenge’ or online trend. While the challenges may seem funny or get views on social media platforms, they can have serious and long lasting health consequences.”