Tim Walz talks to Black voters in West Philadelphia, saying Kamala Harris would be a president for all

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spent Friday morning talking to Black voters in West Philadelphia at Booker’s Restaurant and Bar for a 45-minute roundtable discussion.

Walz was met with warm smiles as he entered Booker’s Friday, exchanging words with attendees before taking a seat next to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson and State Sen. Anthony H. Williams were among elected officials who joined Walz for the roundtable discussion focused on Vice President Kamala Harris’ nine page policy agenda crafted to help Black men.

Walz kicked off the discussion by talking about how Harris would be a president for all, calling elections “a means to an end.”

”You don’t get elected to bank political capital to get elected again,” said Walz. “You get elected to burn that capital, to improve lives and partner together.”

The Opportunity Agenda for Black Men features initiatives around economic opportunity and health care, among other issues.

Harris has said on multiple occasions she’s working to earn the vote of Black men and doesn’t expect them to vote for her simply because she is Black.

Parker said she was confident Democrats could deliver Pennsylvania because of Harris’ focus on “bread and butter issues.”

“When you all talk about 3 million more units of affordable housing, that’s a tangible element to this election that people know that they can see, touch and feel,” said Parker.

Walz’s West Philadelphia visit is part of a larger blitz in Pennsylvania to court Black and Latino men, whom former President Donald Trump is making a similar push for.

After Booker’s, Walz is slated appear at appear at a fundraiser in Philadelphia, then go to Allentown, where he’ll be talking to Latino voters.

This week, Harris unveiled her Opportunity Agenda for Latino Men as both she and Trump try to shore up support of that demographic.