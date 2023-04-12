Police arrest man in critical stabbing of 5-year-old girl and 37-year-old woman in Tioga

A 28-year-old North Philadelphia man has been arrested for a double stabbing that critically wounded a 5-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman Monday night in the city’s Tioga section, police said.

Sean Tucker, of the 2100 block of North 28th Street, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, police said. He was apprehended by detectives Wednesday morning.

Around 7:35 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person with a weapon on the 1800 block of North 20th Street and found the girl and woman lying on the ground, covered in blood.

Police rushed the girl — who had stab wounds to her chest, abdomen, and left arm — to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Police transported the woman — who had multiple stab wounds to her chest and arms — to Temple University Hospital.

Tucker was described by police as the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Police did not say if the woman and girl are related.