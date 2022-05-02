Two months to the day after a now-former Philadelphia police officer fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio in the back, Edsaul Mendoza turned himself in to authorities and was charged with first-degree murder.

Here’s what to know about the case of the youngest person to have been fatally shot by a Philadelphia police officer in decades.

What happened to TJ?

Police have said four plainclothes officers were in an unmarked car around 7:20 p.m. March 1 near 18th and Barbara Streets, staking out the area after seeing a social media post suggesting a teen there had been carrying a gun, when a bullet went through their window. According to police records obtained by The Inquirer, the four officers were Mendoza, Kwaku Sarpong, Robert Cucinelli, and Alexander Camacho.

The officers approached TJ and a 17-year-old, police said, because they believed one of them had a handgun. They said they turned on their flashing lights, then heard gunfire and a rear window shattered. Two officers got out, police said, and fired toward Thomas, who they said was holding a handgun.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw previously said evidence showed TJ fired the shot into the car, which shattered a rear window, then flew through a passenger’s headrest and into the car’s headliner. Camacho suffered eye injuries by shards of glass, police records show.

One officer then briefly chased the boy and fatally shot him in the back, police said. Police sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Inquirer the officer who fired was Mendoza.

Conflicting accounts emerged. Kim Tomasetti, the mother of the 17-year-old who was with TJ at the time of the shooting, said her son’s account of the shooting did not match the police description.

According to her son — who was not charged — the officers did not turn on their emergency lights or identify themselves as police before any shots were fired. The boys, she said, were afraid that someone in the car was about to attack them and didn’t know there were officers inside.

All four officers had been with the police department for less than six years at the time of the shooting, according to city payroll records.

Who is Edsaul Mendoza?

Edsaul Mendoza was a five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department assigned to the South Task Force.

Citing safety concerns, Outlaw has repeatedly declined to identify Mendoza. Sources identified Mendoza to The Inquirer as the officer who shot and killed.

A week after TJ was shot and killed, Outlaw announced that Mendoza would be fired from the Philadelphia Police Department for violating departmental guidelines. Outlaw said Mendoza would be suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss, the process by which officers are typically removed from the force.

Outlaw previously declined to specify how Mendoza had violated departmental guidelines, except to say: “It was clear that the use-of-force policy was violated.” She said evidence showed it was “certain” that Mendoza — whom she referred to only as “officer number 1″ — fired the shot that killed TJ.

On Sunday night, Mendoza — now a former police officer — surrendered and was charged with first- and third-degree murder.

What is the South Task Force?

The South Task Force is a tactical unit that uses social media and on-the-ground surveillance to seize illegal guns and arrest suspects across South Philadelphia.

The unit plays an important part in one of Outlaw’s prime goals: to get illegal guns off the street.

But people arrested by plainclothes task force officers told The Inquirer that the unit had gained a reputation as “cowboys” or “jump-out boys,” creating unsafe or chaotic situations in pursuit of arrests.

Five people arrested by plainclothes task force officers in the last two years told The Inquirer they initially believed they were being carjacked, robbed, or stalked by some unknown assailant. Others alleged the officers crossed over into misconduct including warrantless searches, physical abuse, and planted guns.

