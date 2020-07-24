The founder of landmark South Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant Tony Luke’s and one of his sons were federally indicted Friday with hiding roughly $8 million from the IRS over more than a decade.
Prosecutors allege Anthony Lucidonio Sr., known as “Tony Luke Sr.”, and Nicholas Lucidonio maintained two sets of books tracking payroll and finance records for their popular dining spot at Oregon Avenue and Front Streets and failed to document thousands of dollars worth of cash transactions.
The pair face more than 20 counts including conspiracy and tax evasion. Tony Luke Jr., the most prominent face of the company was not named in the indictment.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates