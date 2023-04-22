Severe storms possible in Philly late Saturday, with a slight chance of a tornado

This won’t be a repeat of the April 1 mayhem, forecasters say, but strong storms are possible in the Philly region later Saturday afternoon and evening, with an outside chance of a tornado.

A severe thunderstorm watch already has been posted for all of Delaware and most of Maryland until 6 p.m., and the National Weather Service in Mount Holly says it might be expanded northward later.

With the atmosphere showing some potential for volatility, ”it’s tough to completely rule out some tornado risk,” said Alex Dodd, a lead meteorologist at the Mount Holly office.

However, this is not expected to be a rerun of three Saturdays ago, when nine verified tornadoes touched down in the office’s coverage area, which extends from Delaware to northern New Jersey.

“There isn’t quite the degree of instability,” he said. The primary threat would be strong, straight-line winds. The Storm Prediction Center’s threshold for a “severe” storm is a peak wind near 60 mph.

The storm threat is associated with the approach of a strong cold front on what could well be the last truly warm day of a very warm month. Temperatures aren’t expected to get out of the 60s for the next several days, with chilly morning lows in the 40s and perhaps getting into the 30s away from the city.

In fact, said Dodd, the pattern would be quite favorable to cold and snow if this were January, however, in late April it may do little more than put a temporary kibosh on outdoor dining.

For the record, the latest measurable snow occurred in Philadelphia on April 27, 1967, all of 0.1 inches.

Incidentally, as a precaution, the start time of the Phillies game against the Rockies was moved up an hour, to 3:05 p.m. This is what Major League Baseball calls a “final series,” since Colorado won’t return to Philly this season; thus, scheduling a makeup could get complicated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.