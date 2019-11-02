Bevilacqua is also learning as he goes. “What I have found out the hard way is that they don’t cover things like downed trees. They don’t pay for debris, and that’s all over the place.” Pine trees that snapped like toothpicks pierced through perhaps a half-dozen homes, he said. By Saturday morning, Bevilacqua had three trucks full of debris ready to haul away. “What they do pay for is securing the house. Plywooding the windows, sealing the roofs.”