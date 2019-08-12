The National Weather Service is warning of yet another round of severe storms Tuesday with an outside shot of “a few tornadoes,” and if that has a cut-and-paste feel to it, it should.
So far this year, 33 tornadoes have been confirmed in Pennsylvania this year, better than double the average for an entire year, 16, the weather service reports.
In New Jersey, the total is 8, quadruple the annual average.
For various reasons, including improved detection, social media, and changes in development patterns, “it’s hard to say, on average, you can have this many,” said Trent Davis, a weather service meteorologist in the Mount Holly office.
But without question, he said, this has been quite an active period around here. In July, 12 “thunderstorm days” were recorded at the official measuring station at Philadelphia International Airport.
That was tied for the most in July since 1985.
August already has had six, along with confirmed tornadoes in the Garden State – one in Millville, and the other in Highstown, Mercer County.
Both were were EF0s on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with winds of 70 to 75 mph, and resulted in no reported injuries, the weather service said during the weekend.
Circular winds did tear up a greenhouse in Highstown and wrecked some solar panels in Millville, according to weather service investigators.
Pennsylvania’s 33 twisters include tornadoes verified in Bucks, Berks, and Lehigh Counties.
A portion of Berks, and most of Bucks and Montgomery Counties and the rest of the Philadelphia region are in the government’s Storm Prediction Center “enhanced” zone for severe weather on Tuesday, defined as the potential for wind gusts near 60 mph or better.
The storm center says the air on Tuesday once again will swell with water vapor in advance of s storm-inciting front approaching from the west.
Shower chances linger into Wednesday and Thursday, but “hopefully, things quiet down after this,” Davis said.