Forecasters are tracking a line of strong thunderstorms that are expected to slam into the Philadelphia area Tuesday afternoon, ending one of the better stretches of pleasant weather this summer.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Monday morning that there is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday in part of Mid-Atlantic region, including Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.
The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly said the “storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flash flooding.”
That means Monday will be the last day of a string of relatively comfortable days that began Friday and were marked by sunny skies, temperatures in the low- to mid-80s and low humidity.
It also means that Monday night might be the only good night to view the annual Perseid meteor shower since the storms are expected to rage into early Wednesday morning.
After that, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast every day in Philadelphia and at the Jersey Shore until Friday when it should become mostly sunny.
The high for Monday and Tuesday is expected to be 88 both days in Philadelphia and in the low 80s at the Shore. The risk of rip currents at the Shore is low for Monday.