When afaq first started visiting the Cooper River Trail for the project last year, the writer was experiencing early symptoms of an illness that’s still yet to be diagnosed. They were uninsured at the time; they think that’s why they didn’t know how ill they’d been. afaq experienced fatigue, irregular heartbeats, fevers, chronic pain and dizziness, intermittent hospital stays, blood transfusions, and has spent most days inside since late December. At times, afaq lost the ability to roll over. The writer has ventured outside fewer than 20 times in 2020, mostly in cars. With a new mask, afaq could explore the waterfront trail in a wheelchair.