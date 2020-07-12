Your city trash and recycling pick-up will be one day behind this week, announced Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams on Sunday.
So, if your garbage is usually picked up on Monday, you should put your materials out Tuesday, and so on.
Severe weather that brought heavy rain and flooding is partly to blame, affecting the department’s ability to complete collections on time.
But there are other factors at work here too: There has been increased refuse tonnage with more people at home during to the pandemic, and also because of the July 4th holiday weekend, according to department spokespeople. Some of last Thursday and Friday’s garbage still hasn’t been collected.
The Streets Department thanks residents for their patience and apologizes for the inconvenience.