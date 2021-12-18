Three teenage boys were wounded in a street shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 10th Street.

A 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the right thigh, according to police. Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the abdomen and once in the buttocks. The third teen, a 17-year-old boy, was shot once in the left shin and once in the left thigh, police said. Officers took them to Temple University Hospital, where all three were in stable condition Friday night, according to police.

As of Friday night, the police had not recovered any weapons nor made any arrests.