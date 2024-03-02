Mayor Parker says video of state trooper detaining top city official is `very concerning’

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper detained a top Philadelphia official and her husband on Saturday after pulling over their vehicle on the Vine Street Expressway, a video posted on social media shows.

Celena Morrison, the city’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs — who videotaped a portion of the police encounter — can be heard saying, “He just punched me,” apparently referring to the trooper moments after he walks toward her.

“That’s my husband. That’s my husband, please,” Morrison yells while filming the traffic stop. “I work for the mayor! I work for the mayor!” The trooper can be heard telling Morrison to “shut the f*&k up.”

In the video, posted to Facebook Reels on Saturday afternoon, the individual whom Morrison identifies as her husband is seen lying on the ground on the highway’s shoulder as the unidentified trooper grabs the husband’s wrists and binds them behind the husband’s back. At one point, Morrison’s husband pleads and screams, “Please! Somebody help.”

A spokesperson who answered the phone Saturday afternoon at Philadelphia headquarters of the Pennsylvania State Police said the two were being held at the Police Detention Unit (PDU) in Center City. The spokesperson had no further comment.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker confirmed in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Morrison was in a vehicle stopped by the state police, reportedly for a motor vehicle code violation. Parker described the one-minute-and-30-second-video clip “very concerning.”

“A video circulating on social media that depicts a portion of the incident is very concerning to me, and I will have no further comment until the investigation has been completed,” Parker said.

In the video clip, the trooper yells, “Put your hands behind your back.” The individual on the ground replies, “Ok! They are!”

Morrison, while taking the video, is heard to tell the trooper that the person is her husband and she works for the mayor.

“Please just stop,” the husband says to the trooper, adding, “It’s because I’m Black.”

“It’s not ‘cause you’re Black,” the trooper shouts.

“Yes it is!” Morrison says.

“I don’t know why this is happening,” Morrison adds. “We ain’t done nothing wrong.”

The trooper walks towards Morrison and shouts, “Turn around!” A slight scuffle can be heard and the rest of the clip captures only audio, with the gray sky as the background.

“He just punched me,” Morrison says. “What is going on? Why are you so aggressive?”

Morrison became executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs in 2020. Prior to that, she served as a commissioner of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations. Morrison also served as the director of programs at the William Way LGBT Community Center and worked as a community engagement specialist at the Mazzoni Center, the city’s largest LGBTQ health agency.