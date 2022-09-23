The first serious hurricane threat to the U.S. mainland in the suddenly revived 2022 season is brewing in the Caribbean, and meteorologists are warning that the impending tropical storm could blow up in a hurry.

What almost certainly will become Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to enter warm waters and an overall combustible environment during the weekend, they said, and could rapidly intensify into a major hurricane with winds of 115 mph or better before approaching the Florida west coast by midweek.

“Residents in Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida peninsula should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place,” the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

On Friday, however, the system had not yet gained the 39 mph peak winds required for earning a name. That slowed development was related to Hurricane Fiona, whose 130 mph winds were churning the North Atlantic like a washing machine, and for now has made the Jersey Shore waters hostile to bathers. It might even cause some beach erosion.

Why all the hubbub over a concept?

“It is a big deal,” said Paul Pastelok, hurricane specialist with AccuWeather Inc. “This thing can go really fast and catch people off-guard,” becoming an evacuation-time issue.

Pastelok likened it to Hurricane Delta in October 2020, when the Atlantic hurricane season exhausted the alphabet.

According to the hurricane center, in just 36 hours Delta jumped from an unnamed storm with 34 mph winds to a major hurricane with peak winds of 138 mph.

Delta eventually spun northwest in the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall in Louisiana. While it’s too soon to know this storm’s future path, it’s at least possible it could follow a similar track, Pastelok said. And AccuWeather says the storm ultimately could affect the Mid-Atlantic region.

Fiona effect

Fiona, which was generating 130 mph winds far off the Virginia coast and rip currents at the Jersey Shore, was having a dampening effect on the Hermine wannabe, said Philip Klotzbach, hurricane expert with Colorado State University.

The shearing winds from Fiona’s outflow circulation were slowing its development.

Wind shear, strong upper-level winds that limit the rising air that powers hurricanes, has been an issue all season in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Caribbean and Gulf, a big reason why forecasters have pared down their robust pre-season storm-number forecasts.

Klotzbach and Pastelok attribute that to a high-atmosphere system known as a tropical upper-tropospheric trough — or TUTT — a source of strong upper-level winds from the west that has had both drying and shearing effects on would-be storms.

Saharan dust in the upper atmosphere also has been a factor. Whatever the reasons, not a single storm worthy of a name, one with winds or 39 mph or better, formed from July 3 through August, the first time that happened in 81 years.

TUTT no longer king

That TUTT system has backed off, “at least in the Caribbean for the time being,” said Klotzbach, and the Atlantic season has been staging quite a rally.

In addition to Fiona, Gaston, now a tropical storm, was still alive in the northeastern Atlantic, and the hurricane center was monitoring two other potential cyclones off the African coast.

All symptoms late Friday afternoon were pointing to “Tropical Depression Nine” soon becoming Hermine, and it could mature in a hurry: As Fiona shoots to the northeast, “the shear would weaken dramatically,” said Klotzbach.

And the dry air along the storm’s potential path has been routed, said Pastelok. “There’s nothing in the central and western Caribbean,” he said, “and the waters are really warm.”

It is beyond too early to tell precisely where it will wind up.

“Some models take into the Gulf of Mexico and have it linger there, while others take across Florida quickly and up the Eastern Seaboard,” Klotzbach said.

The only certainty, however, is that the forecast track is going to undergo changes, some perhaps radically.