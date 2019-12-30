The high-rise building with blue lights and an American flag on top is the Triad1828 Centre (named for the year - 1828 - that Camden was incorporated), which is the new headquarters for NFI (previously National Freight Industries), the trucking company run by Sid Brown and previous generations of South Jersey's Brown family. The complex, which attracted tenants like NFI, formerly based in Cherry Hill, to the city's Delaware River waterfront with aid from state tax incentives, is also headquarters for Conner Strong & Buckelew, the insurance broker headed by South Jersey Democratic fundraiser George Norcross, among other businesses. The building adjoins the American Water Works headquarters.