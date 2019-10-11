WASHINGTON — When the White House announced it would defy the House’s impeachment inquiry this week, escalating the conflict that dominates the news, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan was in a rural part Berks County, talking about the spotted lanternfly, and its damaging effects on Pennsylvania crops.
That same day Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County, stood alongside two Democrats to tout a $1 million grant to study the health effects of PFAS. And at the Jersey Shore about 10 days earlier, Democratic Rep. Andy Kim hosted a town hall where he focused on flood insurance.
Amid the furor, lawmakers from the many swing districts around Philadelphia have spent a two-week recess trying to prove they can still do other work, attempting to show a hands-on approach to the issues they say affect everyday lives.
They admit it can be difficult to break through.
“We try pretty hard in our office to tell those other stories,” said Houlahan, a Chester County Democrat whose recess included a trip to Afghanistan, the Jordan-Syria border and Turkey, meetings at two local businesses and a sit-down with the local Chamber of Commerce.
But in the face of what could be the fourth presidential impeachment in U.S. history, she added, “it’s really hard to get the attention of the media to anything other than that.”
Houlahan, Kim and Fitzpatrick all represent competitive House districts, the kind of places where the national parties are trying to draw attention to the divisive impeachment debate, and weaponize it.
Republicans paint Democrats as “obsessed” with impeachment and as a “Do Nothing” House majority, while Democrats push Republicans to stand up to what they say are President Donald J. Trump’s obvious excesses.
In a more blue district bordering Houlahan’s, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, of Delaware County, is hosting a town hall Monday devoted to answering questions about the effort to investigate and potentially remove Trump.
Scanlon, a member of the Judiciary Committee, which would initiate any formal impeachment articles, said people she has met during recess asked about impeachment “a lot. Its been pretty consistent.”
Impeachment was also the most common topic raised by people calling Houlahan’s office over the past two weeks, an aide said, a shift from most of her tenure, when issues such as health care and prescription drugs dominated.
Republicans argue that Democrats are now tied to impeachment, and all its potential consequences.
“The mere fact that they are focusing, or trying to focus on lantern flies or flood insurance suggests that they are very concerned about the focus being on continued efforts to try to impeach the president,” said Charlie Gerow, a Republican consultant from Harrisburg.
Trump critics, meanwhile, are pressing Republicans like Fitzpatrick to take a stand against the president. A group called Republicans for the Rule of Law ran ads on Fox News this week pressing Fitzpatrick to “stand up for the country” and condemn Trump’s calls for foreign investigations into political rival Joe Biden.
Fitzpatrick, the region’s lone House Republican, represents one of five politically tight districts around Philadelphia, four of which are now occupied by Democratic freshmen who swept to victory in 2018 by promising a pragmatic approach to governing.
He recalled a recent event at which he and Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) discussed the opioid epidemic in Bucks County.
“As soon as we were done on the press conference, [reporters] all zoomed up to both of us and guess what they asked about? It wasn’t opioids. It was impeachment, which is a shame,” Fitzpatrick said. “When something like that is taking a back seat to this circus in Washington, I think that’s really unfortunate.”
But as he visited local high schools and technical schools Friday, Fitzpatrick said the topic was a hot one among students, even as he argued most constituents are sick of gridlock and fighting. (Fitzpatrick said the president’s actions are “very serious” but should be investigated by law enforcement, arguing that Democrats are conducting a partisan inquiry).
Kim, who will likely face a battle to keep his seat, said he was sticking to a practical approach with his work on flood insurance, a key topic in a district where thousands were affected by Superstorm Sandy.
“Because of that town hall, I was able to get clear direction from my community,” about a pending flood insurance bill, Kim said. Only one person at the event asked about impeachment, an aide said, and even then it was wrapped in a question about eliminating the Federal Reserve. Similarly, at an Oct. 3 town hall by Rep. Susan Wild, an Allentown Democrat, it took about a dozen questions before the controversial issue even came up.
Kim is planning another town hall Saturday near South Jersey’s sprawling joint military base to discuss what he saw on the Middle East trip he took with Houlahan and others.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D., N.J.), who represents a South Jersey swing district and does not support impeachment, did not announce any public appearances but posted photos on social media showing him at community events, a local chamber of commerce meeting and a ribbon cutting for a public works facility.
National Republicans sounded more eager to talk about impeachment, predicting that voters will punish Democrats for overreaching.
“I don’t know if Democrats got what they wanted, but they certainly have their hands full now,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtagh.
The national GOP is spending $2 million on television and digital ads blasting 60 House Democrats over the issue, according to the Republican National Committee. Among them are swing district freshmen such as Kim, Rep. Conor Lamb, who flipped a GOP-held district in Western Pennsylvania, and Rep. Matt Cartwright, who represents a Northeastern Pennsylvania district with a strong concentration of Trump support.
Republicans also held press conferences outside Kim’s office in Republican-leaning Ocean County and Wild’s Allentown headquarters. They staged a similar event targeting Lamb.
A Democratic group tied to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is countering with $1 million of ads praising 11 vulnerable House Democrats for working on issues such as prescription drugs and health care, according to the Washington Post. Cartwright is among the those receiving the political air cover.
In more blue districts, however, other Democrats are embracing the impeachment debate.
Rep. Dwight Evans, of Philadelphia, has blasted out regular tweets blasting Trump for dishonesty. Scanlon is planning two town halls, including the one Monday, at which she’ll explain how impeachment works. She said she, too, would prefer to legislate and pointed to a prescription drugs bill she introduced this week.
“But we are facing a constitutional crisis with an administration that is violating the constitution and doing so in a way that is seriously impacting national security,” she said. “We don’t have the choice; we have to do both.”