WASHINGTON — Two Democrats from suburban Philadelphia are set to cast some of the first formal votes to impeach President Donald Trump.
U.S. Reps. Madeleine Dean, of Montgomery County, and Mary Gay Scanlon, of Delaware County, sit on the House Judiciary Committee, which is debating two articles of impeachment Thursday and scheduled to vote on them later in the day. That move will send the full House formal charges against a president for only the fourth time in American history.
Dean and Scanlon, the only Philadelphia-area lawmakers on the committee, have both said they will support the two articles charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Each said they were fulfilling their oaths of office.
“I took an oath to support and defend this Constitution, and to put my country before myself," Scanlon said in a speech Wednesday night, as the committee began debate. "The question we must answer today — not only as members of Congress but as Americans — is, ‘Will we accept a president who refuses to do the same?’”
Scanlon, like other Democrats, pointed to accusations and sworn testimony that Trump withheld foreign aid to Ukraine and a White House visit to pressure the country into announcing politically motivated investigations — and then tried to conceal his actions by blocking administration officials from testifying before Congress. Trump has said he acted appropriately and Republicans in Congress have dismissed the impeachment inquiry as a sham.
“This President has failed that test of honor, of unselfish service to the country, of understanding the difference between right and wrong, and above all, of the need to put aside his personal interests when our nation’s security and our values are at stake," Scanlon said.
Dean said Trump’s behavior threatens U.S. elections and the ability to hold a president accountable.
“The evidence shows the president’s wrongdoing," Dean said as the hearing began Wednesday night. "They are as clear as they are dangerous. He has abused the power of his office as president for personal gain, including his corrupt scheme to win reelection.”
Republicans on the Judiciary committee cast the charges against Trump as an attempt to overturn the 2016 election, driven by Democrats’ hatred of the president.
They argued Trump did nothing wrong, and was within his rights to withhold military aid. They have said Trump was only interested in fighting corruption in Ukraine — though the only specific investigations he requested in a July telephone call with Ukraine’s president were of Joe Biden and a discredited theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections.
The lone Pennsylvania Republican on the Judiciary Committee, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, said the only abuse of power has been by Democrats.
“Let’s call this for what it is: a political hit job,” Reschenthaler said.
The impeachment articles are widely expected to pass the committee Thursday and the Democratic-controlled House next week. Some Democrats from moderate districts might break away and oppose impeachment.
One consistent Democratic opponent has been Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who argued there wasn’t enough evidence of wrongdoing and that impeachment would be too divisive.
Several other Democrats from moderate districts in the Philadelphia area have withheld final judgment on the formal charges, despite supporting the move to begin the inquiry. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County, the region’s only House Republican, has opposed the impeachment inquiry.
The committee debate was ongoing Thursday afternoon and expected to last hours longer.
If the full House approves the impeachment charges, the Senate is expected to hold a trial in January, where the GOP-controlled chamber is almost certain to acquit the president.