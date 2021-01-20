President Donald Trump issued more than 140 pardons and commutations early Wednesday during the final hours of his administration. Here is a look at some of the local recipients:
A Philadelphia radio host, Hendler, 67, of Ardmore, was convicted in 1984 in a drug conspiracy case that netted him three years’ probation.
He now serves as a member of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Pennsylvania Advisory Council for Drug and Alcohol Abuse and hosts the weekly “Clean and Sober Radio” show on WWDB, where he discusses recovery and addiction with guests .
During the ’70s and ’80s, he gained local notoriety on the R & B and urban contemporary station WDAS. His pardon application was supported by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
A Democratic donor, close friend of Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.), and Florida doctor, Melgen was convicted in 2017 of defrauding Medicare of more than $73 million.
In 2015, Melgen was charged alongside Menendez in a bribery and fraud case that alleged the senator had accepted flights, pricey hotel stays and other expensive gifts from Melgen. In turn, prosecutors accused Menendez of lobbying government officials to assist the doctor in his dispute with Medicare and helped foreign women get visas to come to the United States to visit Melgen.
Both men denied wrongdoing and their case ended in a mistrial. Melgen’s pardon application was supported by Menendez and U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R., Fla.)
Menendez, a staunch Trump critic told The Bergen Record on Wednesday, that he doubted it was his influence that swayed the president.
“I don’t pretend to know what motivates President Trump to act, but I am pretty sure it’s not me,” the senator said. “Months ago, I was asked if I could offer insight about an old friend, and I did, along with what I understand were more than 100 individuals and organizations, including his former patients and local Hispanic groups familiar with Sal’s leadership and philanthropy in the South Florida community.”
The former chairman of the Ocean County GOP and one of New Jersey’s top Republican power brokers, Gilmore was convicted in 2019 of evading payroll taxes owed by his Toms River law firm and lying on a loan application.
Gilmore had been a fixture in the state’s GOP establishment since 1996, leading Ocean County’s reliable county-level Republican machine in the reliably blue state.
His pardon application was supported by former New Jersey Govs. Christopher J. Christie James McGreevey, ex-Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, Trump campaign manager and former Christie aide Bill Stepien and others.
A Lakewood, N.J. man had served eight years of a 24-year sentence for running a Ponzi scheme that scammed investors out of $200 million. Weinstein, 45, was also convicted of orchestrating a fraud during Facebook’s initial public stock offering in 2012.
His pardon was supported U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R., N.J.), attorney Alan Dershowitz and others.
A Somers Point, N.J., vascular surgeon, Nahas, 74, spent a month in prison in 2003 for as part of a case arising from a federal investigation into his billing practices.
The probe uncovered no fraud, the White House said in its announcement, but Nahas “did not fully cooperate and ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice.”
His pardon application was supported by Van Drew.