Trump stops by Pat’s King of Steaks

Former President Donald Trump made a prearranged campaign visit to Pat’s King of Steaks after leaving the Moms for Liberty summit Friday evening.

With Philadelphia police already in place, Trump’s motorcade arrived at the South Philadelphia institution and was enthusiastically greeted by people who happened to be there and by supporters who knew about the stop in advance.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, signed a copy of his 1987 book, Trump: The Art of the Deal, that was handed to him by a police supervisor. He also signed at least one supporter’s hat, and he posed for pictures with other fans. Some of the people who joined him for the event included members of Moms for Liberty as well as the Black Conservative Federation.

Trump was talking to Pat’s staff at the ordering window and in one of several videos posted online he can be seen turning around and telling someone, “Steven, make sure we bring ’em back.”

In another video, the crowd starts chanting: “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Trump adviser Jason Miller posted numerous photos and videos of Trump’s visit on Twitter.

“Next stop: Bedminster! Thank you Pat’s, and thank you Philly!” Miller tweeted, referring to Trump’s golf club in North Jersey.

In 2016, Trump made a similar stop, but at Geno’s across the street.