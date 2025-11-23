Trump renews call to jail Democrats, including two from Pa., after calling their video statement ‘punishable by death’

President Donald Trump doubled-down on his call for six Democrats — including two members of Congress representing Pennsylvania — to be jailed over a video directed at U.S. troops.

Writing on his Truth Social platform Saturday night, Trump once again claimed without evidence the six Democrats were traitors for telling troops to “refuse illegal orders.”

“IT WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME,” Trump wrote in all-caps. Trump had previously described their actions as being “punishable by DEATH” and shared one post from a supporter who wrote “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents Chester County, was among the six Democrats — all military veterans or members of the intelligence community — featured in a video urging service members to uphold their oath to the U.S. Constitution.

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens,” the Democrats said in the video.

A spokesperson for Houlahan did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

After Trump’s initial call for the Democrats to be jailed and face the death penalty, the district offices of Houlahan and U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio in Western Pennsylvania were targeted with bomb threats Friday, according to spokespersons for the elected officials.

“Thankfully, the staff there as well as the office in Washington, D.C. are safe. We are grateful for our local law enforcement agencies who reacted quickly and are investigating,” a spokesperson for Houlahan wrote on social media.

During an appearance on CNN Friday, Houlahan said she’s used to facing threats as an elected official, but the four-term member of Congress said this situation is unique.

“I’m just continually stunned by the fact that I’m worried about [my safety] because the commander in chief, the president of the United States, has called for my death,” Houlahan said Friday morning. “That’s something that should just be chilling for everybody.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.