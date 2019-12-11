TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Jack "Pennsylvania Trumpman" (no last name) of Harrisburg wears his opinion of the articles of impeachment against President Trump as he rallies with supporters waiting for the start of a Trump rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Dec. 10 2019. He said security made him remove the bottom word (no pun intended) of his slogan as he entered, and also made him trash a number of posters he brought He says he has supported the President, "since way back."