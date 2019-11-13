This year’s festivities run from Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28 through Christmas Eve, with a preview weekend scheduled for Nov. 23 and 24. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Thanksgiving Day, however, Christmas Village will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.