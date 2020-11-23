Most of the Howe Farm turkeys go to small markets, such as Mariposa Food Co-op in West Philly, but some travel only about 30 feet to the farm’s small storefront, where customers pick up their order. With second-generation turkey farmers Julie and Nathan Howe running the operation, and all five of their children lending a hand, it’s literally mom-and-pop. There are also cousins, neighbors, a few Amish, and friends-of-friends, some driving in from as far as Michigan for this annual, four-day rite of autumn at the 10-acre farm. It’s loud, bloody, and exhausting, and all the extended Howes love it.