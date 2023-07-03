This smoked lager from Attic and Two Locals breweries tastes like a cookout in a can

Is there a more perfect beverage when grilling than a frosty beer? Not to my mind. If it’s hot out and before 6 p.m., I’m having something crisp and low in alcohol, like a kolsch or a pils. And if there’s some savory intrigue — a squeeze of lime, a dash of hot sauce, or the full-on michelada treatment — all the better.

Which makes Two’s Daze, a collaboration beer from two Philly breweries, my go-to this summer. This smoked amber lager from Two Locals and Attic Brewing smells like a campfire and tastes like malt-meets-smoked meat. It manages all that while still being clean, light (4.9% ABV), and refreshing.

Two Locals has collaborated with several Philly breweries while its University City Taproom is underway (cofounder Rich Koilor projects a late 2023 opening). They’ve teamed up with Germantown’s Attic Brewing before and did so again in the spring, before they headed into Philly Beer Week, which took place in early June.

Koilor says the inspiration for Two’s Daze was born out of scheduling: “[Attic co-owner Laura Lacy] wanted to brew a lager, and one of the dates that she had open to brew was 4 / 20, so we figured it was in theme to brew a smoked lager.”

Smoked beers get their flavor from malt that’s been kilned (or dried out) over a wood fire, in this case beechwood. Two’s Daze grain bill uses only 30% smoked malt, resulting in a more balanced, quaffable beer.

You can buy Two’s Daze by the pint or in a four-pack at Attic Brewing (137 Berkley St., 267-748-2495, atticbrewing.com). And for those who missed out on Philly Beer Week, Attic is hosting the rained-out Local Love Beer Fest on July 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available through its website.