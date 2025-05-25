Body of Tyler State Park ranger recovered from Neshaminy Creek; ID revealed

The body of a 38-year-old Pennsylvania park ranger who disappeared Friday, when his kayak capsized in the Neshaminy Creek in Bucks County, was recovered Sunday.

Cindy Adams Dunn, the secretary of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, identified the ranger as Alec Campbell.

Dunn, in a news release, wrote that the agency was “deeply saddened” by Campbell’s death.

“I’ve spoken with his wife and family, and on behalf of all of us at DCNR, I want them to know they are in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” Dunn said. “Our hearts go out to them, as well as to Alec’s friends, loved ones, and colleagues.”

Tyler State Park will remain closed Monday, while Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate Campbell’s death. Authorities said the Bucks County coroner will determine the cause and manner of Campbell’s death.

Th 1,700-acre park, popular for hiking, boating, and fishing, is expected to reopen Tuesday.

“Every day, state park employees play a vital role in welcoming visitors, protecting our natural spaces, and ensuring the safety of all who enjoy Pennsylvania’s beautiful parks,” Dunn said.

“Alec’s commitment and passion touched many lives, and his loss is felt deeply across our entire community. We honor his memory and extend our sincerest condolences to all who are mourning his passing.”

On Friday afternoon, footage from 6abc’s helicopter showed crews searching a section of the creek near a dam. A buoy, suspended just above the surface on a rope, and a blue life jacket bobbed in fast-moving water at the dam’s edge.

Campbell, a park resource ranger tasked with technical public safety work, had reportedly been trying to place a buoy in the water when his kayak flipped.

Perhaps making the water there even more perilous on Friday: a recent stretch of wet weather that has brought the city’s rainfall total for the month to roughly 4.5 inches, about double the May average.