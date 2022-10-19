An East Mount Airy man who killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after an argument in Norristown earlier this year was sentenced Wednesday to decades in state prison.

Tymeir Henderson, 27, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting, which left Dyon Thompson dead and Thompson’s brother, Quadir Miller, wounded. Montgomery County Court Judge William Carpenter sentenced Henderson afterward to 30 to 60 years in state prison.

Henderson’s attorney, Vincent Caputo, said his client pleaded guilty to spare Thompson’s family a lengthy trial, and allow them to begin to heal.

During the hearing Wednesday, Henderson turned to face the victims’ family and apologized for the shooting.

“I believe what he said in court is true: He is sincerely remorseful and sorry for what occurred and he was willing to accept full responsibility,” said Caputo.

Miller told police he and Thompson, 28, took Thompson’s 7-year-old daughter to her mother’s house in Norristown on Feb. 27.

Thompson and the girl’s mother had previously dated, and they had been arguing earlier that day over $200 the woman owed him, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Thompson’s arrest.

At the home, Thompson encountered Henderson, the woman’s current boyfriend and father of her then-unborn child.

Witnesses described the conversation between the two men as “normal and not aggressive,” according to the affidavit. But as Thompson went to leave, Henderson opened fire with a handgun, striking him multiple times, the affidavit said. He was later pronounced dead at Paoli Hospital.

Police believe Henderson, who was not able to legally possess a gun because of felony convictions, used a 9mm handgun owned by his girlfriend to shoot Thompson, according to court filings.

Miller, who was sitting inside Thompson’s parked car outside the home, grabbed Thompson’s gun from the car’s glove box and attempted to fire back, but was struck in the upper back and collapsed to the ground, the affidavit said.

Henderson fled the scene and eluded authorities for about a month, but was eventually taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia.