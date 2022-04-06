A 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting the son of a Philadelphia Police commander during a brawl at a Phillies tailgate in 2019 was acquitted Wednesday by a Common Pleas Court jury.

Tyquan Atkinson was found not guilty of all charges, including murder and weapons offenses, after the panel concluded that prosecutors had not proved that he was the gunman who shot 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco in the chest on a March night in FDR park.

Assistant District Attorney Erica Rebstock presented evidence during the weeklong trial seeking to convince jurors that Atkinson had come to the park looking for revenge after Flacco insulted his dead friend.

But Atkinson took the stand and denied any role in the killing, saying he was hanging out elsewhere in South Philadelphia that night and was not at the park.

