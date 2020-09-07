She came back in 2018 and has been teaching two to three classes at the school per semester ever since. She’s also taught at Moore, PAFA, Temple, Penn — pretty much all of the schools in the area, she said. This semester, she’ll be teaching five courses across several schools, almost twice the normal courseload. In her experience, the pay at schools with unions, such as Temple, or those with resources, such as Penn, is often more than double what adjuncts get paid at other schools, sometimes triple.