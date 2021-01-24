Pennsylvanians who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 restrictions can apply once again for extra, federally funded weekly unemployment checks, which had been suspended in December as Congress argued over whether to continue the program.
Public health measures designed to slow the spread of the virus have left restaurants, hotels and many other crowd-dependent industries shut or operating far below capacity, idling workers, even as chain grocers, warehouses, delivery services and other low-wage employers have advertised for help.
The renewed extension pays an extra $300 a week. Some 100,000 Pennsylvanians were receiving these checks when the program stopped last month, according to a statement from acting state labor secretary Jennifer Berrier.
The state began taking online applications Sunday under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program for another 11 weeks of benefits.
Anyone claiming the benefits has until Jan. 29 to file, and can claim them for each week they were out of work because of the public health emergency going back to Jan. 2.
Workers who weren’t in the program for the week of Dec. 26 have to file again for weekly benefits and weekly certification, then reactivate their PEUC claims. Reactivation will take an extra week.
New applicants could face additional delays, but shouldn’t need to apply separately for the federal payments, as these are to be added onto state unemployment checks.
The state pandemic unemployment assistance line can be reached at UCPUA@pa.gov or 855-284-8545.
For immediate assistance with needs such as food or shelter, the state urges unemployed people to contact the United Way’s PA211 program at pa211.org or Pennsylvania’s COMPASS window at compass.state.pa.us.